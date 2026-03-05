IMF Says AI Could Boost Asia Growth, Highlights India’s Role In Democratising AI

Artificial Intelligence could reshape the global economy… and Asia is at the center of that transformation. Speaking at the Asia in 2050 Conference in Bangkok, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said AI could boost Asia’s annual GDP growth by nearly 1 percentage point if countries successfully harness its productivity gains. Georgieva highlighted India’s growing role in the AI revolution, noting that the country is helping democratise AI not just domestically but across the developing world. With its large digital ecosystem, expanding tech sector and young workforce, India could play a crucial role in making AI tools more accessible globally. However, the IMF chief also warned that AI will disrupt labour markets. While demand for high-skilled and low-skilled jobs may grow, many middle-level roles could be displaced. Governments must invest in digital infrastructure, skills training and flexible labour markets to ensure workers can adapt. The message from the IMF: prepare for AI, or risk falling behind.