Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva Hails India’s AI Push, Warns Of Risks & Global Inequality

IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva Hails India’s AI Push, Warns Of Risks & Global Inequality

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Business Today's Group Editor, Siddharth Zarabi in exclusive conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised India’s ambitious push to democratize artificial intelligence. She said India is playing a crucial role in ensuring AI benefits not just advanced economies but also the developing world, especially the Global South. Georgieva warned that AI could widen inequality between the “haves” and “have-nots” if countries fail to act swiftly. Calling AI the fastest technological transformation in history, she stressed the need to embrace productivity and growth opportunities while carefully managing risks like job displacement. The IMF, she said, is focused on helping member nations leverage AI responsibly and inclusively in this rapidly evolving global landscape.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended