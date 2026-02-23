IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva Hails India’s AI Push, Warns Of Risks & Global Inequality

Business Today's Group Editor, Siddharth Zarabi in exclusive conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised India’s ambitious push to democratize artificial intelligence. She said India is playing a crucial role in ensuring AI benefits not just advanced economies but also the developing world, especially the Global South. Georgieva warned that AI could widen inequality between the “haves” and “have-nots” if countries fail to act swiftly. Calling AI the fastest technological transformation in history, she stressed the need to embrace productivity and growth opportunities while carefully managing risks like job displacement. The IMF, she said, is focused on helping member nations leverage AI responsibly and inclusively in this rapidly evolving global landscape.