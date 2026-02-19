Business Today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 | AI Is Humanity’s Next Leap After Fire And Wireless: PM Modi

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 1:22 PM IST

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described artificial intelligence as a historic turning point in human civilisation. Comparing AI to the discovery of fire and the invention of wireless communication, he said transformative shifts often appear modest at first but later redefine progress. Modi noted that AI is not only making machines intelligent but significantly expanding human capabilities. Unlike past technological revolutions, he said, AI’s speed and scale are unprecedented. From agriculture to accessibility, he highlighted its vast potential, urging leaders to match this transformative moment with equally large vision and responsibility for humanity’s collective future.

