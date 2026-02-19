Business Today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 | AI Should Be Multiplier, Not Monopoly: PM Modi

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 5:16 PM IST

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the global community to adopt a long-term vision for artificial intelligence and invited innovators to design and develop in India for the world. Presenting India’s “MANAV” vision, he outlined five guiding principles: Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty over data, Accessible and Inclusive technology, and Valid and Legitimate AI. Modi said AI must serve humanity as a multiplier, not a monopoly. He stressed that India’s human-centric framework will play a vital role in shaping a responsible, inclusive AI-driven future for the 21st century.

