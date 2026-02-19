India AI Impact Summit 2026 |PM Modi Presents MANAV Framework For Ethical, Accountable AI

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India’s “MANAV” vision for artificial intelligence, placing human welfare at the centre of technological progress. MANAV — meaning “human” — stands for Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty over data, Accessible and Inclusive technology, and Valid and Legitimate systems. PM Modi described AI as a historic transformation comparable to wireless communication, but unfolding at unprecedented speed and scale. He stressed that while AI must have open skies for innovation, command must remain with humans. The MANAV framework, he said, will guide AI development for humanity’s collective good.