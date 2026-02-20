India AI Impact Summit 2026 | PM Modi's Full Speech | MANAV Vision for Ethical AI

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi positioned India as a global AI hub and unveiled the human-centric “MANAV Vision” for artificial intelligence. He called for moral and ethical systems, accountable governance, national data sovereignty, accessibility, and lawful, verifiable AI. Emphasising democratisation of technology, he said AI must serve the Global South and remain inclusive, trusted and development-driven. Modi stressed skilling, reskilling and lifelong learning as essential for the future of work, asserting that humans and intelligent systems will co-create and co-evolve. Inviting global collaboration, he urged companies to design and develop in India, and deliver to the world and humanity.