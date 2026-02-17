India AI Impact Summit | AI Immersion Program To Empower Kaarigar Sakhi's From India's Grassroots

Day 2 of the #IndiaAISummit, from the sidelines of Tata's AI Sakhi Immersion Program, Business Today caught up with, Smriti Irani, Chairperson, Alliance for Global Good, gender Equuity & Equality, CII who highlights the transformative power of the Tata AI Sakhi Immersion Program in bridging the digital divide for India’s grassroots. The discussion centered on the significant milestone of nearly 100,000 women currently engaged in core AI work and the critical need to scale these initiatives to the last mile. Irani emphasized that by providing rural artisans and entrepreneurs from states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gujarat with AI tools and digital access, the program is not just building technical skills but fostering a new era of women-led startups and sustainable enterprise solutions that will drive India's future economy.