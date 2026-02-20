Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
India AI Impact Summit | Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro: Scaling AI For Real-World Impact

India AI Impact Summit | Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro: Scaling AI For Real-World Impact

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 20, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 20, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji highlights India’s unique opportunity to lead in AI adoption. He emphasizes the shift from experimentation to scaled impact, showcasing AI applications in education, healthcare, agriculture, and small commerce. India’s strengths—robust digital infrastructure, massive AI talent pool, vibrant startups, and enterprise experience—position it to deploy AI responsibly and effectively. Premji stresses AI fluency must extend beyond engineers to teachers, nurses, administrators, and business owners. With practical deployment, context-aware models, and inclusive approaches, India can solve complex challenges at scale, benefiting its citizens and global communities.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended