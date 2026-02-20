India AI Impact Summit | Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro: Scaling AI For Real-World Impact

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji highlights India’s unique opportunity to lead in AI adoption. He emphasizes the shift from experimentation to scaled impact, showcasing AI applications in education, healthcare, agriculture, and small commerce. India’s strengths—robust digital infrastructure, massive AI talent pool, vibrant startups, and enterprise experience—position it to deploy AI responsibly and effectively. Premji stresses AI fluency must extend beyond engineers to teachers, nurses, administrators, and business owners. With practical deployment, context-aware models, and inclusive approaches, India can solve complex challenges at scale, benefiting its citizens and global communities.