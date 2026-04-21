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India And South Korea Review Economic Partnership To Boost Trade And Investment Ties

India And South Korea Review Economic Partnership To Boost Trade And Investment Ties

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 11:55 AM IST

India and South Korea may be entering a defining new chapter in their strategic and economic partnership. Speaking during the India-Korea Business Forum, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal outlined ambitious plans to fast-track upgrades to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership, reduce non-tariff barriers, expand market access and improve ease of doing business between the two nations. A major highlight was the signing of an MoU on the India-Korea Industrial Cooperation Committee, covering trade, industry, strategic resources and clean energy. The announcement of a proposed Korea industrial enclave in India with plug-and-play infrastructure could be a game changer for investment, manufacturing and supply chains. From semiconductors and advanced electronics to e-mobility, shipbuilding, digital trade and clean energy, both countries are looking to deepen collaboration through co-production, co-design and innovation. In this video, we break down what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lee Jae Myung discussed, why this matters for India-South Korea trade, and what it could mean for global manufacturing and economic growth.

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