India At UN: AI Must Empower Global South, Not Deepen Inequality, Says Kirti Vardhan Singh

At the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva, MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh underlined India’s call for responsible, inclusive and human-centred artificial intelligence. He said AI governance must protect human oversight, uphold human rights and prevent misuse, while giving all countries, industry, academia and civil society a real voice in shaping the technology’s future. Singh warned that the Global South cannot participate meaningfully unless capacity gaps are closed. He said choices made by governments, global institutions and the private sector will decide whether AI drives equal progress or deepens existing inequalities. India remains committed to inclusive AI.