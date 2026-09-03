India Back To ‘A’ Rating After 38 Years: N K Singh Explains The Big Economic Shift

India’s new GDP data and recent credit rating upgrade have sparked debate over the country’s economic growth and reforms. Former Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh says changing the GDP base year is a common global practice that helps capture changes in economic activity, especially the growing role of services. He says the revised methodology brings more data and economic segments into the calculation and follows international practices. According to N K Singh, the 7.8% GDP growth estimate and India’s return to an A credit rating reflect broader structural reforms and continued macroeconomic stability. He calls the developments a significant moment for India’s economy.