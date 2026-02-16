India-Bangladesh Reset? BNP Signals Pragmatic Ties, PM Modi Invite, Stability Over Hostility

India’s relationship with Bangladesh is set for a reset under the new BNP-led government, though it may not mirror the warmth seen during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. BNP chief Tarique Rahman has signalled that ties with India and neighbouring countries will be a priority, assuring that Bangladeshi soil will not be used against New Delhi. Sources suggest BNP may invite Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony. BNP leader Humayun Kabir said the new government seeks regional stability and cooperation. Party leaders have also indicated that Hasina’s extradition will not derail bilateral ties.