India-Bangladesh Reset? BNP Signals Pragmatic Ties, PM Modi Invite, Stability Over Hostility

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 16, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026, 11:56 AM IST

India’s relationship with Bangladesh is set for a reset under the new BNP-led government, though it may not mirror the warmth seen during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. BNP chief Tarique Rahman has signalled that ties with India and neighbouring countries will be a priority, assuring that Bangladeshi soil will not be used against New Delhi. Sources suggest BNP may invite Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony. BNP leader Humayun Kabir said the new government seeks regional stability and cooperation. Party leaders have also indicated that Hasina’s extradition will not derail bilateral ties.

