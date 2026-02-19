“India Built What No Country Could”: Macron On India’s 1.4 Billion Digital Identity

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered strong praise for India’s digital transformation, calling it unmatched anywhere in the world. Macron highlighted India’s creation of a digital identity system covering 1.4 billion people, a payments network processing nearly 20 billion transactions each month, and a health infrastructure that has issued over 500 million digital health IDs. Describing this ecosystem as the India Stack, he said it represents an open, interoperable, and sovereign digital model. Macron noted that the summit reflects the start of a major acceleration, with India setting a global benchmark for inclusive, scalable, and people-centric digital innovation.