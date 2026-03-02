India-Canada CEO Forum: PM Modi Highlights Reforms, Domestic Demand, And Investment Push

At the India–Canada CEO Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s rapid growth as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. He credited strong domestic demand, a large population, large-scale investments, and digital technology for driving this transformation. Modi emphasized the ongoing “reform express,” including policy simplification, production-linked incentives (PLI), logistics modernization, and tax and bankruptcy reforms, all aimed at strengthening the ease of doing business across sectors. During bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, both leaders discussed a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, expected to boost trade, investment, and employment opportunities for India and Canada.