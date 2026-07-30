India-China Border Trade Resumes | Nathu La, Lipulekh & Shipki La Passes Reopen

India and China are set to resume cross-border trade through three key mountain passes starting August 1 - Nathu La in Sikkim, Lipulekh in Uttarakhand, and Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh. Closed since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and heightened geopolitical tensions, these historical land routes are reopening for local commerce. While the total trade volume, valued at approximately ₹49 crore in 2019, represents a small fraction of overall bilateral trade, the reopening provides a vital economic lifeline for border communities and local tribal traders. Though official gates open on August 1, full commercial exchange will pick up by mid-August. With strict licensing in place, traders have been cleared to export 36 designated items before heavy winter snowfall forces the passes to close again in November. Watch the full report for details on trade limits, local impact, and ground preparations.