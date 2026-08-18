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India Clears 31 New Electronics Projects Worth ₹7,877 Crore, Says MeitY’s S Krishnan

India Clears 31 New Electronics Projects Worth ₹7,877 Crore, Says MeitY’s S Krishnan

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026, 3:07 PM IST

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan has highlighted the rapid expansion of India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). He said 31 new applications involving ₹7,877 crore investment have been approved, covering products ranging from camera and display modules to rare-earth magnets, connectors and optical transceivers across 10 states. With these approvals, the scheme has cleared 106 applications across 15 states, taking total approved investment to ₹69,548 crore and expected production to ₹5.34 lakh crore. Krishnan said several major manufacturing facilities are already operational or under construction. India is targeting $500 billion in electronics production by 2030.

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