India Commits Over $150 Million Via UN Funds For Digital, Health And Climate Projects

India has committed over $150 million through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and the India-Brazil-South Africa Fund to support digital infrastructure, healthcare and climate resilience in the world's poorest nations. Speaking at the UN, India's Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish said development must remain a top priority under the UN80 initiative. He stressed the importance of country-led development, national ownership and solutions tailored to local needs. India also highlighted the sharp decline in core funding for the UN development system and urged other partners to strengthen contributions, enabling UN agencies to respond faster, innovate and deliver development assistance at scale.