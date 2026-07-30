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India Crosses 52,000 EV Chargers | BMW India CEO On Charging Infra Growth & EV Momentum

India Crosses 52,000 EV Chargers | BMW India CEO On Charging Infra Growth & EV Momentum

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026, 2:51 PM IST

India has crossed 52,000 public EV charging stations, marking a major milestone in the country's electric mobility journey. BMW Group India President & CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said the charger-to-EV ratio has improved significantly from 1:250 to 1:175 in just one year. He credited the government, OEMs, charge point operators and fuel retailers for accelerating charging infrastructure. Brar also welcomed the ₹750 crore allocation announced in the Union Budget, saying it will provide further impetus to EV adoption and strengthen India's charging ecosystem. Watch the exclusive conversation for his outlook on India's EV infrastructure growth.

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