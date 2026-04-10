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India Defies Global Headwinds, Aims Top 3 Economy In Half The Time | Piyush Goyal

India Defies Global Headwinds, Aims Top 3 Economy In Half The Time | Piyush Goyal

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 5:37 PM IST

India’s economic transformation is once again in focus, as Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlights the country’s resilience amid global challenges such as war, tariff uncertainties and economic volatility. Reflecting on the period when Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, Goyal noted that India was then counted among the ‘fragile five’ economies, grappling with high inflation, slowing growth and weak foreign exchange reserves. He referenced former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who had projected that India could become the world’s third-largest economy in 30 years. However, under the leadership of Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government now believes this milestone could be achieved in just 14–15 years. The statement underscores India’s ambition to accelerate growth and strengthen its position as a global economic powerhouse, even as uncertainties continue to shape the world economy.

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