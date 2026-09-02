India GDP Grows 7.8%: Modi Hails Growth, BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Economic Tsunami'

India's economy grew a stronger-than-expected 7.8% in the April-June quarter, beating the RBI's 7% forecast. Manufacturing expanded 9.2%, services grew 10%, while investment surged 11.9%, signalling broad-based momentum. PM Narendra Modi hailed the growth as a major achievement and renewed his push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi and Vocal for Local. The GDP figures have also triggered a political war, with the BJP targeting Rahul Gandhi's earlier warning of an “economic tsunami”, while Congress questions whether headline growth is translating into jobs, incomes and benefits for ordinary Indians.