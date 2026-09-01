India GDP Growth At 7.8%: What It Means For The Economy, Markets & You

India’s April-June GDP growth has come in at a strong 7.8%, beating expectations and rising from 6.9% a year ago. GVA growth stood at 8.2%, with manufacturing and services showing strong momentum, while gross fixed capital formation surged 11.9%. What is driving this growth, how sustainable is the momentum, and what does it mean for inflation, interest rates, markets and the Indian consumer? Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte, decodes the latest GDP numbers, sector-wise trends and the outlook for India’s economy.