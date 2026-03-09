Business Today
“India Got The Best Deal With U.S.”: Piyush Goyal Highlights India’s Edge Over Competitor Nations

  New Delhi,
  Mar 9, 2026,
  Updated Mar 9, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

India has secured the best trade deal with the United States among competing nations, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi. He highlighted the strong and multidimensional partnership between India and the US, noting that the agreement offers India better terms compared to competitors like Pakistan, Bangladesh and ASEAN countries. Under the first tranche of the deal, the US reduced tariffs on Indian goods and removed the penal duty imposed over India’s Russian oil purchases. Goyal emphasized that beyond trade, the India-US relationship spans technology, defence, critical minerals and investment, reinforcing Washington as India’s largest export destination.

