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"India Grew 7.7%": CEA V Anantha Nageswaran Hails India’s Economic Resilience

"India Grew 7.7%": CEA V Anantha Nageswaran Hails India’s Economic Resilience

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 3, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026, 5:00 PM IST

Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran delivered a powerful address on India’s infrastructure and nation-building journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He warned that India must prepare for a tougher global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, climate risks, supply-chain vulnerabilities and technological shifts. Highlighting India’s resilience, Nageswaran noted that the economy grew 7.7% in the last financial year, while manufacturing expanded by over 10% and foreign exchange reserves remained near $700 billion. He stressed that the new global order demands resilience over efficiency and called for sharper policymaking as India builds a developed nation.

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