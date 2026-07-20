India Grew 7.7% Despite West Asia Crisis, Says PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, highlighting India's economic resilience despite global geopolitical challenges. Referring to the West Asia conflict, PM Modi said the crisis disrupted supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilisers and chemicals, posing a major challenge for an energy-import dependent nation like India. Despite these headwinds, he said India recorded 7.7% economic growth, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world. PM Modi added that the country's strong growth reflects its resilience and potential, expressing confidence that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will further accelerate India's development journey.