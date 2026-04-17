India Halts Gold, Silver Imports; Supply Crunch Fears Rise As Govt Delays Bullion Clearance Order

According to Reuters, India has effectively paused gold and silver imports, with banks halting fresh orders and several consignments stuck at customs due to the absence of a formal government clearance. The disruption comes at a time when India relies almost entirely on imports to meet bullion demand. While the move could help contain the trade deficit and support the rupee amid rising global commodity prices, it has begun tightening domestic supply. Dealers are holding back new orders, inventories are being drawn down, and the market is increasingly relying on alternative sources to meet demand. With festive buying expected to pick up soon, prolonged delays could lead to supply shortages and higher premiums in the domestic market.