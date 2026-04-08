India Hits 1 Billion Tonnes Coal Output Again, Says No Power Shortage Ahead

India currently has ample coal stocks across mines and power plants, ensuring rapid delivery to consumers with no shortage in power generation capacity. Coal production continues to match consumption levels, supporting stable electricity supply nationwide. Coal-based power remains the backbone of India’s energy sector, meeting nearly 70% of the country’s energy needs. Through coordinated planning and sustained output, India has achieved coal production of 1 billion tonnes for the second consecutive year. The government says affordable and sufficient coal supply has been maintained to support growing energy demand and ensure uninterrupted power availability across the country.