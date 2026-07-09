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India Hosts Half Of World's GCCs, Emerges As Global Enterprise AI Talent Hub: CEA Nageswaran

India Hosts Half Of World's GCCs, Emerges As Global Enterprise AI Talent Hub: CEA Nageswaran

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 4:59 PM IST

India has emerged as a global powerhouse for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), now hosting nearly half of the world's GCCs, according to Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran. The country has over 2,000 GCCs employing more than 2 million professionals, with revenues exceeding $60 billion and expected to touch $100 billion. India is also the world's second-largest hub for enterprise AI talent, with over 1,200 GCCs actively working on artificial intelligence and machine learning. The CEA said GCCs have evolved from back-office operations to innovation centres driving product development, patents, digital transformation and global leadership roles.

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