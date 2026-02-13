Business Today
India Housing Grows But Affordable Segment Shrinks 15–20%, Industry Flags Concern

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 13, 2026,
  Feb 13, 2026, 11:05 PM IST

At the National Urban & Real Estate Development Conclave 2026, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and Chairman of Hiranandani Group and NAREDCO, highlighted a growing concern in India’s housing market. While overall housing supply and sales are rising — with the sector growing 10% last year and projected to grow 12–15% this year — the affordable housing segment has seen a sharp nationwide decline of 15–20% for the first time in 45 years. He pointed to past measures such as stamp duty cuts by the Government of Maharashtra during COVID, which boosted demand, and suggested expanding rental housing schemes. He urged both the Government of India and state governments to consider relief through reduced charges, stamp duty cuts, and tax incentives to revive affordable housing and support homebuyers.

