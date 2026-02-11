Business Today
“India Is Not Pakistan”: Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over US Trade Deal And Data Surrender

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 11, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 11, 2026, 4:46 PM IST

In the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi government over India’s data and digital trade policies, alleging a loss of strategic autonomy. He said India should not be equated with Pakistan, referring to US President Donald Trump’s engagement with Pakistan’s military leadership. Gandhi claimed a trade deal with the United States compromises India’s data sovereignty by allowing free data flow, removing data localisation requirements, limiting digital taxes, and exempting source code disclosure. He also alleged tax benefits for large foreign tech companies.

