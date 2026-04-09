“India is the Exemplar”: Minister Scindia Hails 22 Lakh Crore GST Milestone & ‘3S’ Growth Model

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia delivered a powerful assessment of India’s economic transformation, revealing that GST collections for FY 25-26 have surged past a staggering ₹22 lakh crore. Highlighting a record single-month haul of over ₹2 lakh crore in March 2026, Scindia credited Prime Minister Modi’s "courageous" 2017 reforms for building a resilient foundation. He outlined India’s success through the ‘3S’ framework—Stability, Scalability, and Strategic Autonomy—positioning the nation not just as an exception to global instability, but as a global exemplar of disciplined, long-term growth.