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“India is the Exemplar”: Minister Scindia Hails 22 Lakh Crore GST Milestone & ‘3S’ Growth Model

“India is the Exemplar”: Minister Scindia Hails 22 Lakh Crore GST Milestone & ‘3S’ Growth Model

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 9, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 9, 2026, 7:27 PM IST

 

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia delivered a powerful assessment of India’s economic transformation, revealing that GST collections for FY 25-26 have surged past a staggering ₹22 lakh crore. Highlighting a record single-month haul of over ₹2 lakh crore in March 2026, Scindia credited Prime Minister Modi’s "courageous" 2017 reforms for building a resilient foundation. He outlined India’s success through the ‘3S’ framework—Stability, Scalability, and Strategic Autonomy—positioning the nation not just as an exception to global instability, but as a global exemplar of disciplined, long-term growth.

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