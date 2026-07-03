India-Japan Summit: 129 MoUs Signed, 10 Trillion Yen Investment Target Set

The 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, held in New Delhi from July 1–3, 2026, marked a transformative milestone in the nations' "Special Strategic and Global Partnership." Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s first official visit saw the signing of 129 MoUs, targeting a ¥10 trillion investment over the next decade. Key outcomes included a landmark defence co-development deal for naval radio antennas (UNICORN) and a strategic roadmap focusing on semiconductors, AI, critical minerals, and green energy. Both leaders emphasized resilient supply chains, aligning India's MAHASAGAR vision with Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific to ensure regional stability and economic prosperity.