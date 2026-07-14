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India Launches UNSC 2028-29 Bid As Jaishankar Unveils SHANTI Vision For Peace, Trust And Integrity

India Launches UNSC 2028-29 Bid As Jaishankar Unveils SHANTI Vision For Peace, Trust And Integrity

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 12:17 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has launched India’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term, presenting the country’s SHANTI vision. The acronym stands for Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity. Jaishankar said India would work for a secure, peaceful and equitable world, amplify the Global South’s voice, strengthen modern peacekeeping, counter terrorism financing and support maritime security, climate justice and responsible technology. He highlighted India’s development partnerships, peacekeeping record and role in securing African Union membership of the G20, while promising to represent developing nations’ concerns before the Security Council globally.

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