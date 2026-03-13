India-Linked Tanker Crosses Strait Of Hormuz Safely, Reaches Mumbai Amid Gulf Attacks

Amid escalating conflict in Strait of Hormuz, a Liberia-flagged tanker Suezmax SHENLONG carrying Saudi crude has safely reached Mumbai after navigating one of the world’s most volatile shipping lanes. The vessel’s arrival comes at a time when multiple oil tankers have been targeted by missile and drone attacks in the Gulf, raising fears over global energy supplies. Reports suggest that Indian diplomatic outreach may have helped ensure safer passage for Indian-linked vessels through the strait. However, Ministry of External Affairs (India) has declined to comment on the claims. Officials confirmed that S. Jaishankar has held several conversations with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in recent days. According to the government, 28 Indian-flagged vessels are currently operating in and around the Gulf, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.