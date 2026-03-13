Business Today
India LPG Shortage: Long Queues, Delayed Deliveries & Street Vendors Hit By Cylinder Crisis

  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 13, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026, 5:02 PM IST

India is witnessing a growing LPG crisis as gas cylinder shortages trigger long queues outside gas agencies across several cities. Residents say their booked cylinders are not being delivered even after 15 to 20 days, leaving households struggling to cook daily meals. The shortage is not just affecting homes — street vendors and small eateries are among the worst hit. With commercial cylinders unavailable, many vendors say they are forced to buy cylinders in the black market at prices as high as ₹4,000. Several food stalls that once served multiple dishes have now cut their menus drastically. As the disruption spreads, the key question remains — is this a temporary supply issue or the beginning of a larger LPG supply crunch across India?

