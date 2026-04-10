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India-Mauritius Strategic Ties Deepen With Oil Gas Pact And Defence Attaché Plan

India-Mauritius Strategic Ties Deepen With Oil Gas Pact And Defence Attaché Plan

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 1:08 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s strategic partnership with Mauritius at the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Port Louis, announcing a government-to-government oil and gas supply pact to boost Mauritius’ energy security amid the West Asia crisis. He also revealed plans to deploy a Defence Attaché to strengthen maritime and defence cooperation. Jaishankar highlighted expanding collaboration in health, clean energy, and development projects, including renewable energy initiatives and a renal transplant unit, underlining India’s commitment to deeper regional engagement and strategic ties in the Indian Ocean region.

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