India-Mauritius Strategic Ties Deepen With Oil Gas Pact And Defence Attaché Plan

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s strategic partnership with Mauritius at the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Port Louis, announcing a government-to-government oil and gas supply pact to boost Mauritius’ energy security amid the West Asia crisis. He also revealed plans to deploy a Defence Attaché to strengthen maritime and defence cooperation. Jaishankar highlighted expanding collaboration in health, clean energy, and development projects, including renewable energy initiatives and a renal transplant unit, underlining India’s commitment to deeper regional engagement and strategic ties in the Indian Ocean region.