“India Must Have A UN Security Council Seat,” Finland President Stubb In Delhi With PM Modi

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, speaking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, said India deserves a seat on the UN Security Council, calling it extremely important for global governance. He also highlighted the growing India–EU trade agreement and strategic partnership, stressing that a values- and interests-based relationship between the European Union and India is crucial in a rapidly changing world. Stubb added that 20 Finnish companies from sectors like technology, quantum, satellites, networks, food and green tech are accompanying him to explore deeper economic cooperation with India.