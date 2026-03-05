Business Today
“India Must Have A UN Security Council Seat,” Finland President Stubb In Delhi With PM Modi

  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 5, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 5, 2026, 5:58 PM IST

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, speaking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, said India deserves a seat on the UN Security Council, calling it extremely important for global governance. He also highlighted the growing India–EU trade agreement and strategic partnership, stressing that a values- and interests-based relationship between the European Union and India is crucial in a rapidly changing world. Stubb added that 20 Finnish companies from sectors like technology, quantum, satellites, networks, food and green tech are accompanying him to explore deeper economic cooperation with India.

