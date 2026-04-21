“India Must Stay As One”: FM Nirmala Sitharaman On Adi Shankara’s Vision For A Unified Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers a powerful message at the Global Oneness Festival, framing Adi Shankaracharya as a vital beacon for India’s future. She emphasizes that "Oneness" must transcend the metaphysical and spiritual planes to manifest in our daily reality- the Vyavaharika plane. By invoking the principle of Tat Tvam Asi, Sitharaman calls for a nation built on mutual respect, disciplined living, and radical equality. This vision defines a unified India where ancient Vedantic wisdom serves as a practical guide for social harmony, principled leadership, and the preservation of national integrity in the modern age.