India Needs To Use Its Coal Reserves: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal

In this session at the India Today Conclave, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources, speaks with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of business today , about India’s energy security, the role of coal, and the opportunities it presents for domestic employment. Anil Agarwal highlights that while India has made strides in food self-sufficiency, the energy sector still requires urgent attention. He stresses that India possesses abundant coal reserves and modern technology to utilise them safely, reducing dependency on imports worth $20 billion annually. Agarwal also discusses the mindset challenges around coal, pollution concerns, and the potential for renewable energy alongside traditional resources. A must-watch discussion for anyone interested in India’s energy future, job creation, and sustainable growth.