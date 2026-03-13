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India Needs To Use Its Coal Reserves: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal

India Needs To Use Its Coal Reserves: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 13, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026, 10:07 PM IST

In this session at the India Today Conclave, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources, speaks with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of business today , about India’s energy security, the role of coal, and the opportunities it presents for domestic employment. Anil Agarwal highlights that while India has made strides in food self-sufficiency, the energy sector still requires urgent attention. He stresses that India possesses abundant coal reserves and modern technology to utilise them safely, reducing dependency on imports worth $20 billion annually. Agarwal also discusses the mindset challenges around coal, pollution concerns, and the potential for renewable energy alongside traditional resources. A must-watch discussion for anyone interested in India’s energy future, job creation, and sustainable growth.

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