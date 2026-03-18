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India Post’s Big Promise: 24-Hour Delivery, Real-Time Tracking & Even Sunday Service!

India Post’s Big Promise: 24-Hour Delivery, Real-Time Tracking & Even Sunday Service!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 18, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 18, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

India Post has launched a faster and more reliable delivery system with its new 24-hour and 48-hour Speed Post services. The initiative focuses on assured timelines, real-time tracking, enhanced security, and even Sunday operations to meet growing logistics and e-commerce demands. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised that these services are backed by extensive testing to ensure that every delivery promise is fulfilled accurately. With features like door-to-door service, specialized packaging, and round-the-clock operations, India Post aims to redefine efficiency and trust in postal services, strengthening its role as a key driver of Bharat’s rapidly expanding logistics ecosystem.

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