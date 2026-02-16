Business Today
India Pushes AI With Strong Copyright Protection For Creative Economy, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 16, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026, 5:45 PM IST

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the country’s policy stance on balancing artificial intelligence adoption with strong intellectual property protection and creator rights. He stressed that AI should act as a productivity tool rather than a replacement for human creativity, particularly across film, television and digital content sectors. The government is seeking industry consensus on AI copyright frameworks to ensure creators retain ownership while leveraging new technologies for scale and efficiency.

