India Reacts To Khamenei Killing | Modi Calls For Peace As War Nears Indian Ocean

Five days after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes, India has issued its first official response. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book on behalf of the Government of India. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also spoke with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, signalling New Delhi’s continued diplomatic engagement with Tehran. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that military conflict cannot resolve global crises, whether in Ukraine or West Asia. The statement comes amid reports that a US submarine sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean after it returned from the Indian Navy’s MILAN exercise in Visakhapatnam, bringing the conflict dangerously close to India’s maritime neighbourhood.