India Remains A Strategic Market, Says Novartis India Chief

Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 10, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 10, 2026, 2:18 PM IST

In his first and exclusive interview after Novartis AG’s decision to sell its stake in Novartis India Limited, Novartis India Country President and Managing Director Amitabh Dube tells Business Today that the transaction represents a structural shift in the company’s global strategy rather than an exit from the country. He says India remains a strategic market for the Swiss drugmaker, with innovation, research and development operations continuing to expand even as the listed entity changes ownership. Novartis AG will continue its operations in India through its fully owned subsidiary, Novartis Healthcare Private Limited. Dube adds that scientists in India contribute to nearly every molecule commercialised globally by Novartis. The company is also preparing to launch highly targeted radioligand therapy for prostate cancer treatment in India while continuing to work with stakeholders to improve patient access to innovative medicines. The company’s priorities going forward include oncology, cardio-renal-metabolic diseases, immunology and neuroscience, he said.

