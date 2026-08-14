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India-Russia's Arctic Route: Is Northern Sea Route The New Suez Alternative?

India-Russia's Arctic Route: Is Northern Sea Route The New Suez Alternative?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 14, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026, 1:29 PM IST

Could India's next major trade route to Europe run through the Arctic instead of the Suez Canal? Russian President Vladimir Putin says India is showing growing interest in the Northern Sea Route, the Arctic corridor along Russia's northern coastline. Moscow wants to transform it into a major Europe-Asia trade artery, backed by ports, navigation systems and nuclear-powered icebreakers. For India, the route could strengthen access to Russian energy, expand connectivity and create another strategic link with Moscow. But Arctic shipping remains expensive, technically challenging and dependent on specialised vessels and infrastructure. As melting sea ice opens longer navigation windows, the Northern Sea Route is emerging as both an economic opportunity and a new arena of geopolitical competition.

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