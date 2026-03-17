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India Slams Pakistan At UN, Calls Out ‘Fabricated’ Islamophobia Narrative

India Slams Pakistan At UN, Calls Out ‘Fabricated’ Islamophobia Narrative

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 17, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 17, 2026, 12:40 PM IST

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, strongly criticised Pakistan, accusing it of “fabricating imaginative tales of Islamophobia” and weaponising religion for political ends. Speaking during a global debate, he rejected allegations against India and raised concerns over the treatment of Ahmadiyyas and Afghan refugees. He asserted that India, home to over 200 million Muslims, upholds democratic representation and multicultural coexistence. India also criticised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for making what it called baseless claims, urging the UN to focus on inclusive, rule-based societies.

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