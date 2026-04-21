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India-South Korea New Era: Modi & Lee Set $50B Trade Target And Landmark Shipbuilding Deals

India-South Korea New Era: Modi & Lee Set $50B Trade Target And Landmark Shipbuilding Deals

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 11:59 AM IST

A transformative chapter begins as Prime Minister Modi and President Lee elevate the India-South Korea strategic partnership at Hyderabad House. Marking the first presidential visit in eight years, the two nations have set an ambitious $50 billion trade target. Key highlights include massive shipbuilding deals and South Korea turning to India to secure its energy future. This high-level diplomatic surge signals a major shift in Asian geopolitics, with Seoul betting big on India’s manufacturing and energy sectors to drive mutual growth and regional stability in a rapidly evolving era.

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