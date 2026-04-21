India-South Korea New Era: Modi & Lee Set $50B Trade Target And Landmark Shipbuilding Deals

A transformative chapter begins as Prime Minister Modi and President Lee elevate the India-South Korea strategic partnership at Hyderabad House. Marking the first presidential visit in eight years, the two nations have set an ambitious $50 billion trade target. Key highlights include massive shipbuilding deals and South Korea turning to India to secure its energy future. This high-level diplomatic surge signals a major shift in Asian geopolitics, with Seoul betting big on India’s manufacturing and energy sectors to drive mutual growth and regional stability in a rapidly evolving era.