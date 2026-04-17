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India Steps Up As Energy Hub For Neighbours | MEA Details

India Steps Up As Energy Hub For Neighbours | MEA Details

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 17, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 17, 2026, 10:00 PM IST

India is strengthening its role as a regional energy partner, supplying fuel to neighbouring countries while balancing domestic needs. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India has provided 22,000 metric tons of high-speed diesel to Bangladesh and 38,000 metric tons of petroleum products to Sri Lanka in recent months. Ongoing discussions are also underway with Mauritius to finalise a government-to-government agreement for oil and gas supply. Existing arrangements with Nepal and Bhutan continue seamlessly, ensuring uninterrupted energy access. Requests from Seychelles and other nations are also being considered. This move highlights India’s growing energy diplomacy and its commitment to supporting regional stability while safeguarding its own resource requirements.

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