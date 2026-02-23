India To Lead Global Tech: 'One Million Semiconductor Talent Will Come From India', Says Ashwini

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India’s rapid push to build a world-class semiconductor talent ecosystem, asserting that the country’s chip talent will emerge from its own universities. He said 315 universities now provide students free access to global semiconductor design tools from Synopsys, Cadence and Siemens. Launched in 2022, the program has enabled students from states across India to design working chips, with fabrication and testing support available at Mohali’s facility. Vaishnaw emphasized that India is scaling talent at an unprecedented pace, positioning itself as a trusted global hub for semiconductor and electronics leadership.