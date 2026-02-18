Business Today
India To Leapfrog Into Infinity Era Through AI Mission: Lalitesh Katragadda At India Today AI Summit

  New Delhi,
  Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 10:06 PM IST

At the India Today AI Summit 2026, Lalitesh Katragadda, Founder of Indihod.com and Advisor to MeitY, shared a compelling vision for India’s AI Mission at scale. He emphasized India’s unique opportunity to leapfrog from pre-industrial constraints into an “infinity era,” where AI bridges gaps in healthcare, education, and public services for 1.4 billion citizens. Katragadda highlighted how India-built AI, designed at Indian price points and for vast diversity, can democratize access, empower small businesses, reshape digital commerce through AI agents, and ultimately position India as a global provider of scalable, socially impactful AI solutions.

