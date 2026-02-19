Business Today
India Today AI Summit 2026 | AI Has Real Value, India Has Big Opportunity: OpenAI Chief Economist

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 9:54 AM IST

At the India Today AI Summit 2026, OpenAI Chief Economist Dr Aaron ‘Ronnie’ Chatterji said artificial intelligence is not a bubble but a transformative force already reshaping global economies. Citing 900 million weekly active users worldwide, including 100 million in India, he underscored AI’s real and growing impact. India, one of OpenAI’s fastest-growing markets with 2.5x year-on-year growth, is seeing strong adoption in coding and data analytics. Chatterji stressed that India’s AI leadership will depend on faster investments in skills, infrastructure and trust, leveraging its one million STEM graduates annually and robust digital public infrastructure.

