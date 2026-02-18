India Today AI Summit 2026 | How Should India Govern AI

At the India Today AI Summit 2026, Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, spoke with Umesh Sachdev, CEO, Uniphore; C.P. Gurnani, Co-founder & Vice Chairman, Aionos; and Saurabh Sahu, MD & Lead, Accenture India on AI governance. The discussion focused on whether AI needs a regulatory framework, the balance between innovation and citizen protection, and the importance of guardrails. Panelists highlighted data as the foundation for AI, the risks of over-regulation, and the thin line between enabling growth and ensuring ethical, secure use. They concluded that a human-in-the-loop approach is key to responsible AI deployment in India.